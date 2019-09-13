

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic growth slowed in July, data from Statistics Finland revealed Friday.



Output of the national economy grew 1.7 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the revised 2.5 percent increase logged in June.



Output fell 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in July.



Data showed that primary production declined by around 4 percent, while secondary production grew about 4 percent. At the same time, services gained 1 percent from last year.



Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing turnover grew at a steady pace of 3.6 percent in July.



In a separate communiqué, the statistical office said turnover in services advanced 3.9 percent after rising 4.1 percent in June. Services output grew 2.6 percent, slightly faster than the 2.5 percent rise a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX