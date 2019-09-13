

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Eisai Co. Ltd., a global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) have decided to discontinue the Phase III clinical studies of BACE inhibitor elenbecestat in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. The Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended to discontinue these trials due to unfavorable risk-benefit ratio.



The Phase III program for elenbecestat consisted of two global clinical studies with identical protocols. Both studies were placebo-controlled parallel-group Phase III studies designed to assess the efficacy of elenbecestat for treatment in about 2,100 patients.



