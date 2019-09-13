

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's economy logged a weaker growth in the second quarter, the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.7 percent sequentially, slower than the 2.7 percent increase in the first quarter.



The slowdown was driven by household consumption. Meanwhile, capital formation that accounts 58 percent of domestic demand contributed significantly to the growth.



On a yearly basis, the economy grew 5.8 percent in the second quarter, slower than the 7.4 percent increase in the first quarter.



