

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA announced on its website that Rong Shing Trading issued recall of one lot of its 450g packages of FuPaiYuan Matcha candy for possible presence of undeclared eggs and milk allergens.



The company said consumption of the candy by those allergic to eggs and milk could be exposed to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions. However, the company is yet to receive any reports of illness or allergic reactions involving the candy.



The recalled lot comes in 450g quantity with clear plastic package marked with lot no. 20181126 on the top. The candy was distributed across the U.S. in retail stores and through mail orders.



The recall was initiated by Rong Shing after the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors found the presence of undeclared eggs and milk in the 450g packages after a routine sampling. They also found that the allergens were not declared on the label.



Rong Shing warned consumers who have purchased the 450g packages of FuPaiYuan Matcha candy not to consume it, and also urged them to return it to the seller to get full refund.



