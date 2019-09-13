

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early trends from US. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening moderately positive on Friday.



Retail Sales report, Import and Export Prices for August, and Business Inventories are the focus on the economic front.



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading mostly up.



Investors are discussing the prospects of an interim deal between U.S. and China as suggested by President Trump



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 98.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 7.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 20.75 points.



Us. major averages finished in the positive territory on Thursday. The Dow edged up 45.41 points or 0.1 percent to 27,182.45, the Nasdaq climbed 24.79 points or 0.3 percent to 8,194.47 and the S&P 500 rose 8.64 points or 0.3 percent to 3,009.57.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Retail Sales report for August will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, lower than 0.7 percent recorded in the prior month.



The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for August will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.5 percent, while it grew 0.2 percent in the prior month.



The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was unchanged in the prior month.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. The North American Rig Count in the prior week was 1045, while U.S. Rig Count was 898.



Asian stocks ended higher on Friday. Markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan were closed for public holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 0.98 percent to 27,352.69 on growing hopes for a resolution to the China-U.S. trade row.



Japanese shares rose sharply to extend recent gains. The Nikkei average climbed 228.68 points, or 1.05 percent, to 21,988.29 while the broader Topix index closed 0.93 percent higher at 1,609.87.



Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 14.30 points, or 0.21 percent, to 6,669.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 11.40 points, or 0.17 percent, at 6,777.10.



European shares are trading mostly positive. The CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 20.38 points or 0.36 percent. The German DAX is adding 74.89 points or 0.60 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 0.63 points or 0.01 percent. The Swiss Market Index is slipping 41.99 points or 0.40 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.36 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX