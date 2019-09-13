

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis said that the Phase III ASCLEPIOS I and II studies met their primary endpoints in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis or RMS.



The studies met the primary endpoints where ofatumumab showed a highly significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the number of confirmed relapses, evaluated as the annualized relapse rate or ARR, the company said in a statement.



Ofatumumab is a fully human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody (mAb) self-administered by a once-monthly subcutaneous injection that is in development for MS. Ofatumumab works by binding to the CD20 molecule on the B-cell surface and inducing potent B-cell lysis and depletion.



Multiple Ssclerosis disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord through inflammation and tissue loss.



MS is often characterized into three forms: relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), secondary progressive MS and primary progressive MS.



