

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) said Friday that the Phase 3 CANDOR study evaluating KYPROLIS in combination with dexamethasone and DARZALEX or KdD compared to KYPROLIS and dexamethasone alone met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival.



The regimen resulted in a 37% reduction in the risk of progression or death in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma treated with KdD.



The CANDOR data will be submitted to a future medical meeting and discussed with health authorities in preparation for regulatory submissions, the company said in a statement.



