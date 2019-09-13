Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867900 ISIN: US0311621009 Ticker-Symbol: AMG 
Xetra
13.09.19
15:36 Uhr
176,14 Euro
-0,62
-0,35 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
AMGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
176,90
177,14
15:57
176,74
177,24
15:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMGEN
AMGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMGEN INC176,14-0,35 %