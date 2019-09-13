

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - For the fourth consecutive year, Oxford has been ranked as the world's best university.



The California Institute of Technology is the second best among nearly 1,400 universities across 92 countries listed in The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020.



The London based magazine claims that theirs is the largest and most diverse university ranking, the only one audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers.



Cambridge university fell to third.



The rest of the top 10, except No. 10 Imperial College London, are American universities.



Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton, Harvard, Yale, University of Chicago and Imperial College make up the top ten.



Overall, U.S. universities continue to dominate the rankings, taking 60 of the top 200 places.



Both of Asia's top two universities in the list are Chinese, with Tsinghua and Peking universities ranked at 23 and 24 respectively. The country's universities have continued to expand their influence and presence on the world stage.



Iran's universities are among the 'biggest climbers' in this year's league table. The Islamic nation has 40 universities in it.



Canada's top universities have risen up the table.



In Europe, Italy's top institutions are well-represented among the global elite 200 and German representation remains strong.



Several new regions joined the rankings this year. Institutions from Brunei, Cuba, Malta, Montenegro, Puerto Rico and Vietnam are represented for the first time, while Bangladesh returns to the table.



Times Higher Education said it compiled its World University Rankings based on '13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.'



An analysis accompanying the rankings noted that while Britain's so-called 'golden triangle' universities - Oxford, Cambridge and London - continue to retain their high esteem, British universities in general are 'struggling to hold their own' against global rivals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX