

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Target Corp.'s (TGT) 20th Anniversary Collection goes on sale this Saturday, September 14, giving customers chance to buy designer items from Missoni, Lilly and 18 other brands at discounted prices.



The retailer said it is bringing back nearly 300 of the most popular items from over 20 years of designer partnerships, including Michael Graves, Isaac Mizrahi, Anna Sui, Zac Posen and Hunter. The collection spans apparel, home décor and kitchen essentials, with prices ranging from $7 to $160.



Meanwhile, designer collections purchases are limited to 5 identical items (same size and color).



All of the items are available for preview on Target's website, which allow customers to saving their favorites now and then quickly add them to cart when the collection drops on Saturday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX