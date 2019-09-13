

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has launched a new website called 'Recover Together,' a resource intended to help people recover from addiction or substance use disorder.



The new service was launched by the search giant in recognition of the National Recovery Month in September. Google noted that more than 23 million Americans are recovering from addiction, while 20 million are still struggling to seek treatment.



The new website is part of Google's ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis. The company said that in August, it saw an 'all-time high' in search interest for things like 'rehab near me,' 'addiction treatment near me' and 'how to help an addict.'



Every September, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services sponsors Recovery Month to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and celebrate the people who recover.



Google said it is launching two new Google Maps locator tools that will connect people with crucial recovery resources, including a Recovery Locator Tool and Naloxone Locator Tool. The company is partnering with Recovery Resource hub to fill out maps.



The Recovery Locator Tool is a map with locations of more than 83,000 recovery support meetings and other services such as school-based and family support. These meetings take place at more than 33,000 community centers, churches, and other spaces.



The Naloxone Locator Tool can be used to locate pharmacies that offer Naloxone, a non-prescription drug that can be used to treat opioid overdoses in an emergency situation. It already includes 20,000 pharmacies, including CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens, in 50 states.



In addition to these new tools, the site points to other resources for those seeking treatment, including a self-assessment screener from the National Institute of Drug Abuse and state-specific Helpline resources and hotlines.



Earlier this year, Google Maps began listing drug disposal locations on Google Maps where people can safely discard unneeded medications and help prevent drug misuse.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX