

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a lackluster performance in mid-day trading on Friday. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages continue to turn in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is down 4.52 points or 0.1 percent at 8,189.95, the Dow is up 57.81 points or 0.2 percent at 27,240.26 and the S&P 500 is up 3.17 points or 0.1 percent at 3,012.74.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as the major averages have encountered some resistance as they climb back within striking distance of the record highs set in July.



Signs of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China and upbeat economic data have generated some positive sentiment, but traders seem wary of pushing stocks to new highs amid lingering uncertainty.



On the trade front, China's Ministry of Commerce revealed plans to exempt U.S. agricultural products, including soybeans and pork, from additional tariffs.



China will add the agricultural products to a list of 16 types of American-made products granted tariff exemptions as a sign of goodwill ahead of the next round of trade talks.



The Commerce Ministry also said it welcomes President Donald Trump's move to temporarily delay raising the rate of tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports.



Meanwhile, Trump said he would think about an interim deal with China but would prefer a full agreement as the world's two largest economies look to end the widening trade war.



'If we're going to do the deal, let's get it done,' Trump told reporters on Thursday. 'A lot of people are talking about it, I see a lot of analysts are saying an interim deal - meaning we'll do pieces of it, the easy ones first.'



'But there's no easy or hard. There's a deal or there's not a deal,' he added. 'But it's something we would consider, I guess.'



In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing U.S. retail sales increased by more than expected in August amid a jump in auto sales.



The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.4 percent in August after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in July.



Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



The stronger than expected retail sales growth came as sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers spiked by 1.8 percent in August after inching up by 0.1 percent in July.



However, Andrew Hunter, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, called the jump in auto sales 'suspicious looking,' noting the surge in the nominal value of motor vehicle sales is 'hard to square' with the 0.7 percent increase in the unit sales reported by manufacturers.



Excluding the jump in auto sales, retail sales came in unchanged in August after surging up by 1.0 percent in July. Ex-auto sales had been expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.



A separate report from the University of Michigan showed U.S. consumer sentiment has rebounded by more than expected in the month of September.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves, although steel stocks are seeing considerable strength amid optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal.



Reflecting the strength in the steel sector, the NYSE Arca Steel Index is up by 1.4 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over a month.



Considerable strength has also emerged among banking stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent gain being posted by the KBW Bank Index. The index has also reached a more than one-month high.



Chemical and transportation stocks have also moved to the upside on the day, while notable weakness is visible among gold, tobacco, and telecom stocks.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Friday, although major markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 1.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the downward trend seen over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 8.7 basis points at 1.878 percent.



