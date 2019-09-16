

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are August figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, unemployment and property investment.



Industrial production is tipped to rise 5.2 percent on year, up from 4.8 percent in July. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 8.0 percent, up from 7.6 percent in the previous month. FAI is called steady at 5.7 percent.



The unemployment rate in July was 5.3 percent, while property investment was up 10.6 percent on year.



New Zealand will see August results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in July, the index score was 54.7.



Indonesia will provide August data for imports, exports ad trade balance. In July, imports were worth $15.51 billion and exports were at $15.45 billion for a trade deficit of $63.5 million.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Japan are closed on Monday, for Malaysia Day and Respect for the Aged Day, respectively. Both will re-open on Tuesday.



