

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone agreed to buy all of Dream Global REIT's subsidiaries and assets in an all-cash transaction valued at C$6.2 billion. On closing of the Transaction, Dream Global unitholders will receive cash consideration of C$16.79 per Dream Global unit.



The cash consideration of C$16.79 per Unit represented a significant premium of 18.5% to the closing price of Dream Global Units on the TSX on September 13, 2019.



The Transaction is expected to close in December 2019.



Dream Global said it has suspended its normal monthly distributions, effective following the payment on September 16, 2019 of its August distribution.



