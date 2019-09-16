

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and Abbott have partnered to integrate glucose sensing and insulin delivery technologies that would initially enable data sharing, at the consent of the user, between Abbott's FreeStyle Libre mobile app and cloud software and Sanofi's connected insulin pens, apps and cloud software that are currently in development.



The data sharing will enable both people with diabetes and their doctors to make better informed treatment decisions around medication, nutrition and lifestyle, Sanofi said in a statement.



Sanofi said it is currently working to provide connected pens, apps and cloud software that will be compatible with the FreeStyle Libre system and its compatible digital health tools. They aim to bring this to people with diabetes within the next few years, subjects to local regulatory approvals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX