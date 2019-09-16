

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Diagnostics announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its cobas pro integrated solutions, a new generation of Serum Work Area (clinical chemistry and immunochemistry) laboratory solution, designed to optimize lab operations.



The company noted that, with the cobas pro integrated solutions, the laboratories are now able to run tests faster on less equipment, automate manual tasks and deliver results more quickly to aid in treatment decisions.



Roche said, 'The latest innovation from Roche allows for up to 2,200 tests per hour with three modules working in parallel and synchronized to improve efficiency.'



