Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 747206 ISIN: DE0007472060 Ticker-Symbol: WDI 
Xetra
13.09.19
17:35 Uhr
149,85 Euro
-1,15
-0,76 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
DAX-30
1-Jahres-Chart
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIRECARD AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
150,70
151,20
08:41
150,75
151,05
08:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WIRECARD
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WIRECARD AG149,85-0,76 %