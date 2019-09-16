

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group Plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) said the company's Chairman Ian Livingston has decided to resign, effective 31 December 2019. Effective 1 January 2020, John Cryan, an independent non-executive director, will take on the role of Chairman.



Man Group Plc said the Nomination Committee, and the Board believe that an external search process would not deliver a more outstanding candidate than John Cryan.



John is the current Chairman of XCyber Group Ltd. He previously served as CEO of Deutsche Bank AG.



