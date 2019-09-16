

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer prices declined further in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The producer prices fell 3.1 percent year-on-year in August, following a 2.2 percent decline in July.



Domestic market prices decreased 4.4 percent annually in July and foreign market prices declined 1.4 percent.



Import prices fell 1.0 percent annually in August and decreased 0.3 percent from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.3 percent in August, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month.



