

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CropEnergies AG (SUEZF.PK) said, according to preliminary results, operating profit increased significantly to 28.6 million euros in the second quarter compared to 9.6 million euros, prior year. The company said the main reason for the improved results are significantly higher ethanol sales prices year-on-year.



For the second-quarter, revenues were 245 million euros, up from 201 million euros, a year ago.



For fiscal 2019/20, the company continues to project: revenues in a range of 820 million euros to 860 million euros; and an operating profit of 50 million euros to 75 million euros.



