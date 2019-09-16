

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday as key data from China disappointed and attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities raised geopolitical risks.



Chinese industrial output growth unexpectedly weakened to 4.4 percent in August from the same period a year earlier, the slowest pace since February 2002 and down from 4.8 percent in July.



Retail sales and investment figures also disappointed amid rising trade pressure and softening domestic demand.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 34 points, or 0.61 percent, at 5,621 after closing up 0.2 percent on Friday.



France KLM shares plunged nearly 5 percent as oil prices surged the most on record after a drone strike on a Saudi Arabian oil plant.



Elsewhere, Asian stocks ended mixed while U.S. stock futures tumbled amid heightened geopolitical tensions.



