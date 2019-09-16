

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SemGroup Corp. (SEMG) has agreed to be acquired by Energy Transfer LP (ET) in a unit and cash deal valued at approximately $5.1 billion, including the assumption of debt. SemGroup shareholders will receive $6.80 per share in cash and 0.7275 of an ET common unit for each share. The acquisition values SemGroup at $17.00 per share. The deal is anticipated to close by late 2019 or early 2020.



SemGroup CEO, Carlin Conner, said, 'This strategically and financially compelling combination will result in SemGroup joining one of the largest midstream energy companies in the country, with a strong footprint in all major U.S. production basins.'



