Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JJTN ISIN: US29273V1008 Ticker-Symbol: 48E 
Tradegate
16.09.19
12:07 Uhr
13,000 Euro
+0,362
+2,86 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGY TRANSFER LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGY TRANSFER LP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,328
12,600
15:13
12,374
12,540
15:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGY TRANSFER LP
ENERGY TRANSFER LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENERGY TRANSFER LP13,000+2,86 %
SEMGROUP CORPORATION9,173+0,59 %