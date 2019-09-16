

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its JuggerStitch meniscal repair device. The JuggerStitch device is the next generation of meniscus repair technology to receive 510(k) clearance and it will now be available to the U.S. market.



The technology is designed to improve tissue preservation and enhance the surgeon's control of the tissue compression at the repair site when compared to implants that use a sliding knot to lock the repair.



