

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) agreed Monday to sell its 555,000 acres of Michigan timberlands to Lyme Great Lakes Holding LLC, an affiliate of The Lyme Timber Company LP, for $300 million in cash. The sale is part of Weyerhaeuser's ongoing effort to strategically optimize its timberlands portfolio.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.



The company expects to recognize a gain on the sale and anticipates no tax liability in conjunction with the transaction.



