Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854357 ISIN: US9621661043 Ticker-Symbol: WHC 
Tradegate
13.09.19
09:55 Uhr
25,280 Euro
+0,105
+0,42 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,680
24,875
15:02
24,705
24,895
14:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WEYERHAEUSER
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY25,280+0,42 %