

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unisys Corp. (UIS), a global information technology company, announced the appointment of Mike Thomson as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Thomson joined the company in 2015 as corporate controller and principal accounting officer. He was named interim CFO in April 2019.



'Mike's business acumen is a major asset for the company as we continue to improve our financial and operational performance, and I look forward to partnering with him as we work toward achieving our financial goals for the year,' Unisys CEO Peter Altabef said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX