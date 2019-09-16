

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York-area manufacturing activity was little changed in the month of September, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index dipped to 2.0 in September from 4.8 in August, although a positive reading still indicates an increase in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 4.0.



Looking ahead, the New York Fed said indexes assessing the six-month outlook suggested that optimism about future conditions waned.



