

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said the company expects its third-quarter earnings to be in the range of $0.75 to $0.80 per share. The company's earnings guidance range is a decrease compared to third quarter of 2018 earnings of $2.13 per share. The prior year earnings included a non-cash impairment charge of $0.26 per share, and a benefit of $0.06 per share related to insurance recoveries.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Shares of Nucor Corp. were down nearly 3 percent in pre-market trade on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX