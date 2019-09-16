

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus increased in July, amid a rise in exports and imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The visible trade surplus fell to EUR 6.27 billion in July from EUR 4.45 billion in June. In the same period previous year, the surplus was EUR 3.89 billion.



Exports rose a seasonally adjusted 18.0 percent monthly in July and imports rose 4.0 percent.



Shipments of medical and pharmaceutical products, which represents 33 percent of total exports, grew 18 percent. Exports of organic chemicals grew 35 percent and those of electrical machinery and equipment jumped 70 percent.



On an annual basis, unadjusted exports increased by 19.0 percent in July, while imports declined 6.0 percent.



