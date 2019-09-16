

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Monday, after moving in a narrow range in negative territory, amid rising geopolitical tensions after the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities over the weekend.



The benchmark SMI ended down 78.15 points, or 0.78%, at 9,969.19, after swinging between 9,964.11 and 10,012.66.



The index ended down 46.75 points, or 0.46%, at 10,047.34 on Friday, after having settled with a marginal loss of 4.50 points a day earlier despite hitting a new all-time intraday high.



Swatch Group shares declined 2.1%. Richemont, Credit Suisse, Swiss Life Holding, Lonza Group, Adecco, SGS and Sika lost 1.2 to 1.8%.



UBS Group, Nestle, Novartis and Swiss Re also ended notably lower.



Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, AMS declined by about 2.4%. The company announced that it has lowered the acceptance threshold for its offer for Osram to 62.5%. The company also said that it expects to hold an extraordinary general shareholders meeting for a 1.5 billion euros equity issuance by the end of October.



Dorma Kaba Holding, Partners Group, Flughafen Zurich, Straumann Holding, Dufry, Temenos Group, Clariant and Baloise Holding lost 1 to 2.4%.



Shares of Kuehne & Nagel ended lower by about 1.1% even as honourary chairman Klaus-Michel Kuehne expressing confidence about the logistics company's prospects despite uncertainties like Brexit and the trade war.



Sunrise Communications ended stronger by about 1.1%.



Among the major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.63%, Germany's DAX ended down 0.71% and France's CAC 40 settled lower by 0.94%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.58%.



