

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ari Emanuel's company Endeavor Group Holding Monday announced plans to go public, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The entertainment, sports and content company plans to offer 19.35 million Class A shares at a price of $30 to $32 per share, which could raise up to $620 million.



Endeavor expects to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EDR. The offering values to company at about $8 billion.



Endeavor's IPO was on cards since Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell merged their talent agency with sports and modeling agency IMG in 2013. The company acquired the Ultimate Fighting Championship for over $4 billion in 2016.



Endeavor had first filed its IPO paperwork last May. The offering was delayed due to the delay in closing of On Location Experiences' acquisition.



Goldman Sachs will be the IPO's lead banker along with KKR Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank are also listed.



