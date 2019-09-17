

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) has recommended its shareholders to accept a 4.3 billion euros bid from ams AG.



ams AG, earlier this month, offered 38.50 euros per share for the German lighting company, outbidding private equity investors Bain Capital and Carlyle Group by 10%.



In early July, Osram Licht said that it had accepted a 3.4 billion euros or $3.8 billion takeover offer from Bain Capital and Carlyle Group LP. The two private equity buyout firms offered 35 euros per share in cash.



In early August, Allianz Global Investors, holding over nine percent of the outstanding shares in Osram Licht, said it did not to accept the offer from Bain Capital and Carlyle.



