Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 930131 ISIN: BMG5876H1051 Ticker-Symbol: MVL 
Tradegate
16.09.19
11:41 Uhr
23,060 Euro
-0,280
-1,20 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,995
23,180
16.09.
22,825
23,315
16.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARVELL
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD23,060-1,20 %