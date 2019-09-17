

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson plans to test out Boeing Co's (BA) software changes to its 737 Max planes in a simulator this week, according to reports.



All Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, including the 8 and 9 variants, were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration from March 13 following crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia killing 346 people in total.



The reports said that Stephen Dickson expects Boeing to submit its safety analysis of changes to the plane 'in the coming days.'



Boeing reportedly expects the aircraft will be back in service early in the October-through-December quarter.



