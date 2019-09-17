

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vestas (VWDRY.PK) said it has secured a 34 MW order for the Haramsfjellet wind project in western Norway. The order was placed by Taaleri Energia investing via their SolarWind II fund in the project.



The contract includes the supply, and commissioning of the wind turbines, and a 27-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement. The project will also include a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution. Turbine delivery is slated for the second quarter of 2020, and commissioning is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2020.



