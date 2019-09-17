

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Foods company General Mills issued a recall of five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour, citing E. coli concerns.



The recall only affects the bags with a better if used by date of September 6, 2020.



The company said the presence of E. coli O26 was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product. However, General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.



The company urged its consumers to dispose the product affected by this recall.



In January this year, General Mills had recalled five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Flour due to salmonella contamination.



E. coli O26, a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration, is usually killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make one sick.



Recently, many people were hospitalized in the U.S. following an E. Coli outbreak. Following this, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC announced that several brands and types of flour have been recalled for possible contamination.



Ground bison and bison patties, produced by Northfork Bison Distributions Inc., had been blamed for Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O103 and O121 infections in multiple states in the U.S.



Earlier, Pillsbury Best Bread Flour, manufactured by ADM Milling Co, was recalled due to potential E. coli presence. King Arthur Flour recalled select bags of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour, and Aldi in late May recalled its Baker's Corner All-Purpose Flour, both linked to the E. coli outbreak.



