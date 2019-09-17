

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L, HKMPY) announced Tuesday that the company, through its affiliate, Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., has launched a new prefilled syringe capability in the U.S.



Heparin Sodium Injection in a ready-to-use syringe is the first product using Hikma's new injectable manufacturing capability



The Heparin Sodium Injection, USP, 5000 Units/mL is indicated for prophylaxis and treatment of venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, among others.



Dan Motto, Hikma's EVP of Commercial & Business Development, US Injectables, said, 'Our Heparin Sodium Injection prefilled syringes are ready-to-administer and will help hospitals, pharmacists, doctors and nurses treat patients faster, more easily and with reduced risk.'



Hikma said it is the third largest US supplier of generic injectable medicines by volume, with a growing portfolio of over 100 products. According to the company, one in every six injectable generic medicines used in US hospitals is a Hikma product.



In London, Hikma shares are currently trading at 1,973 pence, up 1.86 percent.



