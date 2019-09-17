

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan-based HTC Corp. (HTCCY.OB) announced Tuesday the appointment of Yves Maitre as CEO, effective immediately.



Cher Wang, who took over as CEO four years ago, will continue as Chairwoman of the HTC board. Wang will focus on future technologies that align with HTC's expanding portfolio and vision of VIVE Reality.



Maitre joins HTC from French telecom giant Orange, where he served as EVP of Consumer Equipment and Partnerships, overseeing Orange's connected technology strategy and business.



Maitre has held senior executive positions at Orange for over 14 years. He first started working with HTC upon his appointment as Senior VP for Devices in 2005.



Prior to joining Orange, he spent six years working for consumer electronics company Thomson Multimedia where he served in senior positions in the US and Singapore. He has also held roles across supply chain and product management.



Maitre said, 'Across the world, HTC is recognized for its firsts across the mobile and XR space. I am incredibly energized to grow the future of both 5G and XR alongside HTC employees, customers and investors. We will set out immediately to continue the transition from building the worlds' best consumer hardware to also building complete services around them to make them easy to manage and deploy.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX