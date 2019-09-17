

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday announced that it is awarding $250 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to Corning Inc. (GLW), which supplies precision glass for iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad.



This award builds on the $200 million the company received from Apple's Advanced Manufacturing Fund in May 2017. Apple and Corning have been product development partners for more than a decade.



The combined investment supports Corning's research and development into state-of-the-art glass processes, equipment and materials integral to the delivery of next-generation consumer devices.



The glass for every generation of iPhone, including iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro which will be available later this week, has been made at Corning's Harrodsburg, Kentucky plant.



The newest iPhone models feature the toughest glass ever in a smartphone, as well as a back machined from a single piece of glass that allows for wireless charging.



Apple has already spent a collective $60 billion with 9,000 American suppliers in 2018, supporting 450,000 jobs in all 50 states and manufacturing locations in 36 states.



Apple's Advanced Manufacturing Fund was designed to foster and support the innovative production and high-skill jobs that will help fuel a new era of technology-driven manufacturing in the US.



To date, Apple has invested over $1 billion in American companies from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund - deploying the entire $1 billion initial investment and 20 percent of the $5 billion it subsequently committed to spend.



In addition to the $450 million now awarded to Corning, other commitments already announced include $390 million to Finisar and $10 million to the Elysis aluminum partnership.



Apple said it is on pace to create 20,000 new jobs and directly contribute $350 billion to the US economy by 2023, which the company announced in January of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX