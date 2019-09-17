

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) rejected a proposal by U.S. investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC to spin off its profitable semiconductor business, saying that the segment is a 'crucial growth driver' for the company.



The semiconductor business, which is now called as Imaging & Sensing Solutions, is expected to create even more value in future through its close collaboration with the other businesses and personnel within the company, Sony President and chief executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida said in a letter to the company's shareholders.



In June, the New York-based Third Point had recommended that Sony spin-off the chip business and list the segment to focus more on its entertainment sectors of gaming, pictures and music.



Third Point also urged Sony to consider monetizing the shares it owns in certain publicly traded companies and take certain capital initiatives to enhance its balance sheet flexibility.



Meanwhile, Sony, which owns more than 50% of the issued shares in Sony Financial Holdings Inc., believes at this time that retaining its equity stake in SFH will also enhance the corporate value of Sony.



