

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of August at 9:15 am ET Tuesday. Industrial production is expected to rise by 0.2 percent in August after dipping by 0.2 percent in July.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the franc, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 108.19 against the yen, 0.9949 against the franc, 1.2432 against the pound and 1.1031 against the euro as of 9:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX