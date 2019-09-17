

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Music launched a premium quality music service, Amazon Music HD, with more than 50 million songs in High Definition.



The service also has millions of songs in Ultra High Definition, the company said in a statement.



Amazon Music HD is available now for $12.99 per month for Amazon Prime members and $14.99 per month for customers, or an additional $5 per month for current subscribers on Individual or Family Plans.



The service is available for streaming in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Japan.



New subscribers to Amazon Music can receive a 90-day free trial, and current subscribers can try Amazon Music HD without any additional charges, for 90 days.



'Amazon Music HD offers customers more than 50 million lossless HD songs, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz (CD quality). In addition, customers can stream millions more songs in Ultra HD (better than CD quality), with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz,' the company said.



