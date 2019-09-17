

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. launched its first-ever car seat recycling event at nearly 4,000 stores across the country in partnership with waste management company TerraCycle.



Customers who trade in used car seats at participating Walmart stores will receive a $30 Walmart gift card that can be used in store or online to buy items for their baby.



Any brand of car seat is accepted through the program. However, booster seats are not eligible for trade-in.



TerraCycle works with major manufacturers and retailers to recycle 'difficult-to-recycle' products and packaging that would normally be thrown away. In partnership with Walmart, the company expects to divert the plastic equivalent of approximately 35 million water bottles from landfills.



The event, which started on September 16 and will run through September 30, in celebration of National Baby Safety Month.



'Safety - especially car seat safety - is a top priority for Walmart's Baby department, so we wanted to use our size and scale to create an event that offered unprecedented access to trade in an outgrown car seat for a gift card - perfect for using on your baby's next car seat,' said Melody Richards, Vice President, Walmart Baby.



Terracycle will recycle all car seats collected under the program and divert each component from the landfill. Each component will be processed further into a raw material that can used to manufacture new products.



Walmart's rival Target Corp. conducted its own recent car seat trade-in event from September 3 to September 13.



In exchange for each old car seat, Target had offered customers a coupon for '20 percent off' a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear. The company's event was in partnership with Waste Management Co.



Target introduced its first car seat trade-in program in April 2016. Since the launch of program more than three years ago, Target has recycled half a million car seats and more than 11.9 million pounds of materials.



