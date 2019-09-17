

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy (DUK) said it aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from electric generation by 2050. The company also accelerates its near-term goal by cutting its carbon dioxide emissions by half or more from 2005 levels by 2030.



'The company's 2017 goal to reduce carbon emissions 40% by 2030 was one of the industry's most ambitious at the time. Since then, sustained, low natural gas prices and declining costs for renewables and storage have allowed the company to accelerate that goal to at least 50% by 2030,' Duke Energy said in a statement.



The company said it is planning to at least double its portfolio of solar, wind and other renewables by 2025. It will continue deploying low-cost natural gas to speed the transition from coal and maintain reliability. New natural gas infrastructure will be required to fuel this transition and balance renewables.



