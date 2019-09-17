

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Crate & Barrel plans to expand its full-service restaurants, called the Table at Crate, to up to 15 locations, according to a report by Fortune.



The expansion plan reportedly comes following encouraging results from the home furnishing retailer's first restaurant, which opened in July in Illinois.



Neela Montgomery, Crate & Barrel's CEO, confirmed the expansion plan at Fortune's MPW International Summit in Toronto on Monday. However, she did not give a time-line for the plan, Fortune reported.



The Table at Crate is a collaboration between Crate & Barrel and Cornerstone Restaurant Group, with the menu developed by Chef Bill Kim. The restaurant is part of Crate & Barrel's efforts to entice more customers to visit its brick-and-mortar locations.



In early July, Crate & Barrel opened the first full-service restaurant within its Oak Brook, Illinois store. The restaurant also showcases the latest Crate and Barrel dining, kitchen, and design products that are available for purchase.



The menu, which takes a plant-centric approach, is divided into shareable Bites, Garden, Greens, Tartines, Bowls and Mains, with many ingredients sourced from local farms and purveyors.



The restaurant also offers seasonal cocktails, beer, wine and cider. Customers can enjoy a signature cocktail as they explore the adjacent Crate & Barrel store.



At the restaurant, Crate & Barrel is also exploring unique and interactive programming on-site, such as chef demos, cookbook dinners and other special events for customers.



The Crate and Barrel Holdings brand family includes CB2, Crate and Kids, and Hudson Grace. It is owned by the Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX