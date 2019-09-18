

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 136.329 billion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That beat forecasts for a shortfall of 365.4 billion yen following the 250.7 billion yen deficit in July.



Exports were down 8.2 percent on year to 6.140 trillion yen, also topping expectations for a decline of 10.9 percent following the 1.5 percent annual drop in the previous month.



Imports sank an annual 12.0 percent versus forecasts for a decline of 11.0 percent after easing 1.2 percent a month earlier.



