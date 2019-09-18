

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) announced Wednesday that it will invest 160 million Swiss francs into advanced equipment as well as technologies to increase the use of low-carbon fuels and recycled materials in the company's processes and products.



The company said it aims to further improve the carbon-efficiency of its products and solutions. The planned investment would help the firm to reduce annual CO2 emissions in Europe by a further 15 percent like-for-like, representing 3 million tons, by 2022.



The company has earmarked further funds to introduce new carbon-efficient materials and services. Over the next three years, LafargeHolcim will work on more than 80 projects across 19 European countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX