

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat issues Eurozone final inflation data for August. The statistical office is expected to confirm 1 percent inflation and 0.9 percent core inflation.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 119.52 against the yen, 1.0995 against the franc, 0.8874 against the pound and 1.1046 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



