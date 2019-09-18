

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kroger Co. (KR) said Apeel Sciences' avocados will be available in more than 1,100 Kroger stores in the U.S. The expansion of partnership follows a pilot of Apeel avocados Kroger launched in 109 Midwest stores. Kroger will also release two new produce categories, Apeel asparagus and Apeel limes, through a pilot in its Cincinnati market this fall.



Apeel Sciences was founded by CEO James Rogers in 2012 with a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company's plant-derived technology helps USDA Organic Certified and conventional fresh food growers, suppliers, and retailers improve produce quality and extend shelf life, which minimizes food waste.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX