

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation rose marginally in August, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in August, following a 1.4 percent increase in July.



Restaurants and hotel prices grew by 3.1 percent annually in August and prices of apartment, water and energy increased 3.0 percent.



Prices for education, and clothing and shoes rose 2.6 percent each.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in August.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.4 percent annually in August, the same rate as seen in July.



On a month-on-month basis, HICP rose 0.1 percent in August.



