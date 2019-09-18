

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal producer prices fell for the third straight month in a row in August, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 1.1 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.4 percent decrease in July. In June, prices fell 0.1 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices fell 0.1 percent annually in August, the same rate as seen in July.



Investment goods prices rose 0.4 percent annually in August. Prices of energy and intermediaries goods fell by 4.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent in August, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.



