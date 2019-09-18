

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humanscale Corp. recalled about 24,900 units of QuickStand Lite workstations for concerns of injury hazard. These include about 2,200 units sold in Canada. The recalled workstation's arm can break and cause the workstation to fall, posing a risk of injury.



The company has already received 52 reports of the arm breaking, including 12 reports of minor injuries from the arm breaking and falling on consumers.



The recall involves QuickStand Lite height adjustable workstations for single or double computer monitor screens, with a keyboard platform and an adjustable arm. The workstations, sold in black and white with gray trim, measure about 19.5 inches high and about 25.6 inches wide.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled workstation and contact Humanscale to receive a free repair kit.



The recalled workstations, manufactured in China and imported by New York-based Humanscale, were sold at furniture stores across the U.S. and online at Humanscale.com, Fellowes.com and on other websites from January 2015 through November 2018 for about $600.



Earlier in May 2019, Knape & Vogt had recalled about 76,000 units of desktop sit-stand office workstations, due to an injury hazard as the workstation can malfunction, causing the gas cylinders to separate and forcefully discharge. They had two handles and two hydraulic gas pressure cylinders which enable the workstation to be raised or lowered.



